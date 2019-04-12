‘Sing 2’ To Croon Summer 2021; ‘The Croods 2’ Moves To Holiday Season 2020

Universal Pictures had release date changes for two animation sequels today: Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2 will now open on Friday July 2, 2021 instead of its original Dec. 23, 2020 release date. Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods 2 will take over that Dec. 23 date and relinquish its Friday, Sept. 18 2020 opening date.

In Sing 2, the performing animals of the $634.1M global grossing hit, Buster, Meena, Rosita, Gunter, Johnny and Ash prepare for a bigger stage as they leave Moon Theater for the big city. Writer/director Garth Jennings returns along with voiceover stars Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly.

Croods 2 which was in and out of development as DWA settled in at Universal, will now open in the wake of Disney/Fox’s Avatar 2 on Dec. 18, competing against an untitled Disney live action movie on Dec. 23, an untitled Paramount/Skydance feature, and an untitled WB event movie. Voiceover cast Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke return and welcome Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage. The conceit for part 2: The Croods face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family. Croods, released in 2013, grossed $587.2M WW.