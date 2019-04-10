Rock documentaries about the likes of Sinead O’Connor, The Happy Mondays and The Towers of London as well as films about boxer Frank Bruno and Murakami Haruki make up the line-up of the Sheffield Doc/Fest’s pitch scheme MeetMarket.

The event runs in the northern British city from 6-11 June with execs from broadcasters and platforms including Netflix, A+E, BBC, Channel 4 and ESPN set to attend. Films that have previously found funding at the MeetMarket include Searching for Sugarman and The Act of Killing.

Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist is producing Nothing Compares, a doc about controversial pop star Sinead O’Connor, that looks at her rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in exile from the mainstream. Focusing on her prophetic behaviour between 1987 and 1992, the film contemporaneously reflects on the legacy of this feminist trailblazer. It is directed by Kathryn Ferguson, who previously directed O’Connor’s 4th & Vine music video.

Adam Darke and Jon Carey, who directed and produced Netflix’s Forbidden Games, are making Pills & Thrills: The Happy Mondays Story, which will tell the story of the Mad-chester band featuring unheard tales of pandemonium and debauchery. Darke and Carey are also working on Bruno: The People’s Champion, which has exclusive access to Frank Bruno’s personal archive.

Icarus producer Teddy Leifer is exec producing Towers of London: F**K It Up about the eponymous British band. It tells the story of five friends who landed themselves a multimillion-dollar record deal and spectacularly and hilariously screwed it up. It is directed by Glenn Barden and David Hills.

Raphael Levy is directing The Disappearing World of Haruki Murakim with Aleksandra Bilic. The film tells the story of the former jazz-bar owner who began writing decades ago and gives his testimony about a Japan that is about to completely disappear.

Sally Potter and long-time collaborator, producer Christopher Sheppard, will pitch Oh Moscow, a musical documentary using archive and contemporary news footage set against music composed by Lindsay Cooper, with lyrics by Sally Potter.

Among speakers, journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley will return to Doc/Fest to give the BBC Interview while Paul Greengrass will be in conversation with journalist, broadcaster and BFI Senior curator Danny Leigh.

Patrick Hurley, Director of Marketplace and Talent, Sheffield Doc/Fest said, “The projects selected for the MeetMarket deliberately represent a broad array of subjects and creative approaches. What they have in common is that we believe they’ll be delivered to an outstanding standard, given the amazing teams who are pitching, and that they’ll find audiences in many territories when they come to fruition. We are always delighted to invite emerging talent to pitch alongside the most experienced and accomplished teams in the world and we’re thrilled that so many top-level industry decision makers come to Sheffield eager to meet with both”.