Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘Alien: The Play’ High School Drama

A North Bergen, NJ high school play depicting the classic sci-fi film Alien got a surprise visit Friday from the star of the original film, Sigourney Weaver.

Appearing at an encore performance of Alien: The Play at North Bergen High School, Weaver took the stage for some brief remarks, according to the North Jersey Record. Weaver played the character Ellen Ripley in the 1979 film.

“How exciting is it to be here tonight?” Weaver said. “This is the night I’ve been waiting for! I’ve only been here a couple of hours, but I can tell this is a very special place in a very special town, and in a school like this you have extraordinary teachers…I met the students and I want to say they are so great.”

About 800 attendees were reported at the play, and a video of Weaver with the cast has gone viral (see below). Earlier, Weaver recorded a YouTube video in which she called the production “incredible.” The play was also praised by the film’s director Ridley Scott, who applauded the students’ creativity when it came to the show’s elaborate sets and special effects. Scott’s production company provided $5,000 so the school could put on an encore performance on April 26.

Weaver’s appearance came on “Alien Day,” an annual celebration of the film by rabid fans. The holiday derives its name because the film’s colonial moon, Acheron, was originally known as LV-426. Hence, the date of Alien Day has been fixed as April 26 each year.