Ross Katz has been hired as Head of Production and Development at SK Global’s Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the latest exec to join the company that falls under the banner of SK Global. Katz, a producer on the Oscar-nominated Lost in Translation and In the Bedroom who started his career as a grip on Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, will help the indie film financier-producer unit in SK Global’s goal to boost production output across both movies and TV.

Earlier this month, SK Global hired veteran TV executive Charlie Corwin as co-CEO to serve alongside alongside current CEO and president John Penotti, a move aimed at bolstering the company’s small-screen auspices.

Katz will report to SK Global CEO and president John Penotti and Corwin, and aid in the workload of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment’s EVP Mark O’Connor.

His producing credits include Marie Antoinette, Story of a Girl and The Laramie Project, and he won WGA and DGA honors for for his screenwriting and directorial debut, the 2009 HBO film Taking Chance starring Kevin Bacon. Most recently, he was an executive producer on HBO’s My Dinner with Herve.

“SKE is extremely fortunate to have Ross, a brilliant filmmaker and exceptional leader, join our ranks,” Penotti said Friday in announcing the hire. “He has dynamic expertise developing and producing creative and meaningful entertainment across the board and will be an exceptional asset to our team.”