‘Shrill’ Renewed For Season 2 By Hulu

Hulu has picked up a second season of comedy series Shrill, starring Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant. The streaming platform has ordered eight episodes, up from this season’s six, for premiere in 2020.

The series, which received a straight-to-series order for Season 1 and launched to strong reviews, hails from SNL boss Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video (Portlandia), Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Shrill is based on Lindy West’s bestselling 2016 memoir, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. It stars Bryant as Annie, described as a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell co-star.

Alexandra Rushfield, West and Bryant adapted the book and co-wrote the story and teleplay for the first episode; Rushfield serves as the showrunner of the series.

Rushfield and West executive produce with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video and Banks and Handelman of Brownstone. Bryant is co-executive producer. Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder is a producer.