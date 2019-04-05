New Line/Warner Bros/DC’s Shazam! is the word in its first offshore openings with $15.7M at the international box office through yesterday. The superhero story from director David F Sandberg took No. 1 bows in 48 of 53 markets on Wednesday and Thursday, including all of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Hopping on board today are China, Spain, the UK, Mexico and 22 smaller hubs.

The first WB estimates out of China, which are not included in the two-day total above, have the pic at $16.4M today (with previews). Shazam! is jockeying for the No. 1 spot against local title P Storm, an actioner that stars Louis Koo. Today kicked off the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, and the Friday reps WB’s 3rd best launch day ever, behind Aquaman and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Expect a roughly $45M-$50M three-day in the Middle Kingdom where there’s a 7 on reviews aggregator Douban and an 8 on ticketing platform Maoyan.

REX/Shutterstock Overall, pre-weekend offshore projections were pegged by our sources to be in the $100M-$120M zone. Based on the debuts so far, and as long as China doesn’t see a major drop, Shazam! should handily cross the century mark through Sunday.

A lack of familiarity with the character abroad is not expected to have a major impact as folks are seeking something new, Dumbo has left some breathing room in the family space and there’s a fair bit of DC goodwill in the markets after the outsize success of Aquaman. That film, however, is not a comp here with the original Ant-Man and Guardians Of The Galaxy a better fit.

Digging back into some of the numbers over the past two days, the biggest opener was Indonesia which celebrated the Isra Minaj holiday on Wednesday, boosting the start to $1.1M from 971 screens and a 73% share of the Top 5 films. This is WB’s 3rd biggest opening day ever in the increasingly buoyant market. There, Shazam! is running ahead of Ant-Man (+10%) and Guardians Of The Galaxy (2x+). The two-day cume is $2.2M.



Russia debuted to $946K on 3,072 screens with a 57% share and on par with Ant-Man but 22% ahead of Wonder Woman.

Also at No. 1, Korea got in early on Wednesday to land No. 1 and pick up $668K from 1,134 screens. WB calculates that as 53% over the first Captain America pic and on par with Thor. Through two-days, the cume is $1.1M and early Friday estimates lift that to $1.64M.

Australia also came in ahead of Cap 1, by a small margin, on Thursday with $636K from 507. The UAE grossed $630K from 110 which was 46% above Wonder Woman, 69% over Ant-Man and more than twice GOTG.

Brazil grossed $564K on 1,509 screens with over 60% of the Top 5 films; that’s on par with Ant-Man and 10% above GOTG for an $848K total including previews. France also scored No. 1 with $411K at 566 dates; through two days the cume is $777K. Rounding things out, Shazam! dominated Taiwan with $371K for a 65% share of the Top 5. The results are 60% ahead of AM and 55% over GOTG. The running come is $1.3M.