‘Shazam!’ Grows To $164M Overseas; ‘After’ Has Intense Awakening – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: A mixed offering of holdover titles and a handful of new entries in staggered release, the international box office this weekend was led for the second frame in a row by Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Shazam!. The family-friendly superhero has now grossed $163.9M overseas for a running worldwide total of $258.8M. Disney’s Dumbo is also still flying around, rising to $177M offshore and $266.9M global in the 3rd frame.
Among the freshman films, Voltage’s teen drama After had a notable awakening in some key European markets. We are still waiting on full estimated figures for the adaptation of Anna Todd’s YA novel, but comScore is reporting $11.7M in 28 markets. That includes No. 1 starts in such hubs as Germany, Italy and Poland. We are also waiting on Hellboy’s overseas debut figures from Millennium, although comScore estimates have it at about $10.1M from 40 markets. We will update accordingly.
Elsewhere, Fox and New Regency’s Bohemian Rhapsody crossed the $900M mark worldwide while Fox 2000’s faith-based drama Breakthrough eased into international play ahead of domestic, debuting to $2.18M in 14 markets. The only major to release was Brazil which leads with $1.45M at 112% above Miracles From Heaven and nicely setting up a run through the Easter holiday on the Chrissy Metz-starrer.
Also new is Universal’s Little, which bowed to $1.9M from 11 markets led by the UK’s $751K at 370 locations. The thrifty female-fronted and directed comedy continues rollout through the summer counterprogramming months.
In other holdover highlights, Paramount’s Pet Sematary dug up another $12.6M for a $35.7M cume to date; the studio’s Wonder Park opened in a further 26 markets to lift the offshore tally to $30.3M ahead of the China debut on Friday. And, Universal’s Us has now out-grossed the lifetime of Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 51 overseas markets.
Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.
