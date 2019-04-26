Shannen Doherty To Return For ‘BH90210’ Fox Event Series, Reuniting With ‘Beverly Hills’ Gang

EXCLUSIVE: Brenda is Back! Shannen Doherty has signed on to star in BH90210 (fka 90210), Fox’s upcoming six-episode event series, joining fellow original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Doherty also will executive produce the series, a co-production of CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment, slated to air this summer.

Will Doherty come back was one of the first questions Beverly Hills, 90210 fans raised when word of a possible revival with Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Austin Green and Spelling leaked in December.

The desire had always been to have Doherty on the show, I hear, “There is no status right now but… we would love to have her,” Spelling said in a February interview.

The new 90210 is described as a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the septet’s real lives and relationships. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

Because of his commitment to Riverdale, fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry had not officially signed onto the reboot before he died on March 4. The Fox series is expected to pay tribute to its star.

Doherty played Brenda Walsh in the original series which aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. The show initially centered around Doherty’s Walsh character and her twin brother Brandon, played by Priestley, and the adjustment and the culture shock that they faced when they and their parents moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox on October 4, 1990, and became an instant pop culture sensation and one of the most popular programs in the network’s history. Centered on the tony Los Angeles community identified in its title, the show aired for 10 seasons, during which it documented the trials and tribulations of a group of friends from high school to college and into early adulthood, as they navigate myriad coming-of-age dramas and complex rivalries.

Doherty also reprised her Walsh character in guest appearances in the CW’s 90210 reboot, which aired from 2008-2013.

BH90210 was conceived by Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the CW’s 90210 reboot and on Spelling’s series So Notorious, along with with Spelling and Garth.

Doherty will executive produce alongside Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Patrick Sean Smith, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

In addition to Beverly Hills, 90210, actor, producer and director Doherty is known for her roles in Charmed, Little House on the Prairie and Our House. Most recently, she reprised one of her best known film roles, Heather, in the reimagined version of Heathers for Paramount Network. Doherty’s other film credits include Kevin Smith’s Mallrats and Bethany.

A cancer survivor, Doherty is dedicated to helping others who are fighting the disease, working with SU2C and The American Cancer Society. Doherty’s philanthropic work showcases her love for animals through her work with organizations including California Wildlife Center and Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. She is repped by Domain Talent and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.