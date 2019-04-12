Click to Skip Ad
‘Shameless’ Bringing Back Noel Fisher’s Mickey Milkovich For Showtime Season 10

Showtime

Showtime’s Shameless is bringing back Noel Fisher’s Mickey Milkovich for Season 10.

The announcement was made via the show’s official Twitter, depicting a video of Mickey attempting to break out of jail (see below).

The drama is an adaptation of the BAFTA Award-winning British show of the same name, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum star in this twisted family saga.

The return by Milkovich raises the question of his relationship with Ian (Cameron Monaghan), who welcomed back his co-star with his own tweet.

