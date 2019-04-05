Performer, director, writer, producer and social activist Shakina Nayfack has signed with Abrams Artists Agency in the company’s Theatrical, Commercial/ Voice Over and Literary Divisions.

Best known for her work as Lola on the Hulu comedy series Difficult People, Nayfack can also be seen as Frankie on Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and on TBS’ The Detour. She is the first transgender woman to appear on Broadway, featured both in 24-Hour Plays and Gypsy of the Year.

Nayfack is currently developing a semi-autobiographical musical multi-cam with Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment and is developing her theatrical works, Manifest Pussy and Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club. Most recently she was a staff writer and producer on the Transparent movie musical series finale.

“Shakina represents the type of multi-talented artists we help build and grow,” said agency partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President and COO), and Adam Bold (Chairman). “We are confident that working with the entire agency and on both coasts will benefit her aspirations in multi-mediums both in front of and behind the camera and stage.”

In addition, Nayfack is repped by Adam G. Cooper of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.