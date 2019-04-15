Seth Meyers ‘Late Night’ Expands Thursday To Tackle Mueller Report Release, Host Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Leslie Jones

The NBC late night show’s A Closer Look should be something special that night.

In addition, Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones will join Meyers for Game of Jones as the two watch and discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones together.

“I simply will not stand for the Mueller report bumping Leslie Jones or vice versa, so we decided to make room for both,” Meyers said by way of explaining the welcome program expansion.

Oh, and Meyers’ guest that night: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who announced his presidential candidacy last Sunday.

Also featured on the show that night, comedian/actress Amy Sedaris and singer Toro Y Moi. Fred Armisen will lead the 8G Band.