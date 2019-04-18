Sen. Ted Cruz Snark On Disney Notre Dame Donation Draws Online Ire

Texas Senator Ted Cruz probably wishes he had stuck to politics, after a tweet joking about a Walt Disney Co. donation to help rebuild Notre Dame fell flat.

The Walt Disney Company pledged $5 million toward the rebuilding of the famed Paris cathedral, which was partially destroyed by a fire this week.

Cruz saw the news and tweeted, “Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass?”

Feelings that were still raw after the still-unexplained fire at the religious landmark caused a severe backlash to Cruz’s attempt at humor, with some questioning how much he had donated to the reconstruction.

Luckily for Cruz, he was re-elected in November to another six-year Senate term. Plenty of time to make amends.

Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass? https://t.co/al6W7bvFyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2019