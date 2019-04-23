‘The Secrets We Keep’: Chris Messina & Amy Seimetz Join Noomi Rapace & Joel Kinnaman In AGC-Di Bonaventura Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Messina (Argo) and Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary) have joined previously announced stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) in revenge-thriller The Secrets We Keep.

Production commences tomorrow on the film from director Yuval Adler (The Operative) and writer Ryan Covington. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers) and Erik Howsam (G.I. Joe: Rise Of Cobra) of Di Bonaventura Pictures are producing along with AGC’s Stuart Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Financiers include AGC Studios, Ingenious Capital and Fibonacci Films.

Rapace stars as Maja, a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband Lewis in upstate New York after WWII. One day she encounters an eerily familiar figure (Kinnaman) from her painful life during the war but is he really the man she thinks he is? Convinced that he is, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him. AGC reps global sales.

Adler’s Israeli debut Bethlehem debuted to acclaim at the Venice Film Festival and went on to play at festivals including Toronto, Rio and Hong Kong. His latest film, The Operative, starring Diane Kruger, premiered at this year’s Berlin Film Festival and will be released later this year.

AGC is in pre-production on Tate Taylor’s dark-comedy feature Breaking News In Yuba County and Neil Burger’s YA sci-fi thriller Voyagers. Sci-fi drama series War Of The Worlds is in production.

Messina is repped by CAA and Management 360, and Seimetz is repped by WME and One Entertainment.