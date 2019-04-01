EXCLUSIVE: Scot Cru has left GRB Studios, the producer and distributor best known for its long-running A&E reality hit Intervention.

I hear that Cru has departed the company less than six months after he was promoted to president. He joined the business, which was formerly known as GRB Entertainment in July 2018 after spending 15 years working for Mark Burnett’s production company, most recently as Executive Vice President, International for United Artist Media.

It’s not clear exactly for the reasons for the departure or what Cru will do next, which Gary R. Benz, founder and CEO of GRB, confirmed to Deadline.

The move means that Benz will now attend next week’s TV confab Mip TV in Cannes, where he will be on the hunt for international funding for a slew of non-scripted titles including Prophecies of the Pyramids and Light Without Trees.

GRB’s past credits include shows such as Untold Stories of the ER for TLC, Next Action Star for NBC, Showdown of the Unbeatables for Nat Geo, Growing Up Gotti for A&E and Princes of Malibu for Fox.

At Burnett’s firm, Cru oversaw distribution for shows and formats including The Bible, The Apprentice and Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.