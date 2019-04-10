Ken Jeong & Kiersey Clemons Toon Up For Warner Bros.’ ‘Scoob’

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians star and stand-up comedian Ken Jeong and Dope actress Kiersey Clemons are joining the Mystery Inc. gang in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob from director Tony Cervone.

Jeong will voice Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a robot dog with mechanical robotic parts. He had his own Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning show from 1976-1977 assisting super hero Blue Falcon. Originally the series was broadcast as a half-hour segment of The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour. The robo dog and the Mystery team gang of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma would often team up in cracking cases.

Clemons will voice Dee Dee Sykes, who was one of Captain Caveman’s “Teen Angels” and the smartest one of the group, much like Velma in the Mystery Inc. gang.

Both Jeong and Clemons join the already announced cast of Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), and Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo).

Jeong was most recently seen in his Netflix comedy standup special You Complete Me, Ho, starred in The Hangover franchise and Fox TV’s The Masked Singer, as well as the hit Fox celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer. He is currently working on the CBS pilot The Emperor of Malibu. Jeong is repped by ICM Partners, Aligned Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Clemons’ credits include Neighbors 2, Disney’s upcoming Lady and the Tramp as Darling, Jonas Cuaron’s upcoming Z, as well as TBS’ Angie Tribeca. She is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Scoob hits theaters on May 15, 2020.