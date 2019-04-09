SpongeBob starred on Broadway, so why shouldn’t Scooby-Doo hit arenas? With a mix of singing, dancing, puppetry, aerial maneuvers and “interactive audience response video,” the live entertainment spectacular Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold will kick off a five-year, 30-country global tour of arenas, large theaters and performing arts centers next March.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Montreal-based production company Monlove today announced a partnership to begin production of an original live Scooby-Doo mystery.

To be presented in large scale theaters, Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold will feature an original concept, book, music and lyrics by Monlove’s Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, whose Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure toured 48 countries and grossed more than $100 million, according to the producers.

Allaire, CEO and founder of Monlove, said in a statement that working on the Scooby-Doo project is “a dream come true,” and characterized the show as “high-quality theater that is entertaining for children while offering elevated winks and nods for adults.”

“On the heels of Scooby-Doo’s 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with Monlove to introduce an immersive, world-class experience that brings the meddling antics of the Mystery Inc. Gang to life in a way fans, young and old, have never seen before,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

In addition to the Ice Age show, Monlove’s productions include The Nut Job Live & Friends and Holiday on Ice Energia. The company served as music producers and composers for several Cirque du Soleil shows.

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold will be directed by Pierre Boileau (The Nut Job Live & Friends, Cirque Eloize), with technical design and sets by Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère, Love, Viva Elvis, among other credits).

The cartoon mutt and his crime-busting gang of friends debuted as a Saturday morning series on CBS in 1969. Scoob, an animated feature directed by Tony Cervone, is set for a May 2020 release, and will feature the voices of Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan. Frank Welker, the longtime voice of Scooby-Doo, will reprise the role.