EXCLUSIVE: Science Channel has ordered Legends of the Deep, a four-episode series from the sister and brother team of Céline and Fabien Cousteau for premiere Sunday, June 9 at 9 PM. The series was announced Tuesday as part of Discovery’s upfront presentation to advertisers.

In the series, Céline and Fabien carry on the Cousteau family legacy as they set out to uncover tales from the sea that remain shrouded in mystery and secrecy. Using the latest cutting-edge technology along with their diving expertise, Céline and Fabien explore shipwrecks, strange scientific occurrences, and mysterious natural anomalies, all beneath the sea.

In one episode, they probe what may have crashed into the cold, remote waters of Shag Harbor, Nova Scotia in 1967, which set in motion one of the biggest search and rescue missions ever attempted on the Eastern seaboard. In another episode, the siblings look into the June 1980 sinking of the Zenobia, a massive ferry with 151 people onboard. Local legend has it that the boat was sabotaged by spies for smuggling weapons destined for the Middle East. Five people have died exploring the wreck.

They also travel to the infamous Bermuda Triangle where there are rumors of a graveyard of lost ships in the waters beyond Bermuda’s outer reef. They also head to the Blue Hole, a giant marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize where Fabien becomes one of the first explorers to take a submersible to the bottom. And on land, Céline digs into Mayan history for another clue to uncover what this mysterious sea monster could be.

“We are thrilled to have Céline and Fabien Cousteau, two of the world’s most accomplished underwater adventurers, on-board, reaffirming our commitment to bringing our viewers the best in ocean science and exploration,” said Marc Etkind, General Manager, Science Channel.

Legends of the Deep is produced by Cineflix (Ocean Mysteries) Inc. and Curve Media Limited, and INE Entertainment L.L.C. for Science Channel. Executive producers on the various episodes are Mark Koops, Charles Tremayne, Mike Sword, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Ed Quinn, Jim Miller, Eric Day, Sarah T. Davies. Series Producer is Stephanie Pickering. Director is Dan Hughes. Neil Laird executive produces for Science Channel.