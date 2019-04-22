‘Saved By The Bell’: Cast Reunites Ahead Of Show’s 30th Anniversary

Click to Skip Ad
Saved By The Bell
In August, it will be 30 years since the popular teen sitcom Saved By The Bell premiered on NBC and some of the cast got together this past weekend to celebrate their 30 years of friendship that followed. (See original cast photo above).

Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater, and Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Kelly Kapowski, posted photos of a group dinner Saturday night in Sherman Oaks, CA on Instagram.

The photos show Lopez, Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) along with their spouses.

“This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like,” Gosselaar wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram.

“Friends forever…” Lopez, Theissen and Berkley wrote on their accounts, referencing the hit song from the show’s fictional band, Zack Attack.

Friends forever…

Lopez also posted a video of the group. “Fun dinner tonight with some old friends … Great group right here,” Lopez added. “Now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

Credit card roulette comin up! #OldSchool

Saved By The Bell aired for four seasons on NBC from 1989-1992.

