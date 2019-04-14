‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Hit Lows With Emma Stone & BTS

#BTSxSNL was trending big Saturday night during the K-pop band’s debut on Saturday Night Live. But that did not translate to TV ratings. The April 13 telecast of Saturday Night Live, with host Emma Stone and musical guest BTS, averaged a 3.9 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was down from SNL’s episode last week hosted by Kit Harington with musical guest Sara Bareilles (4.4, 1.7). Last night’s show, which also skewered actress Lori Loughlin and the college admission scandal and featured an appearance of Michael Keaton as Julian Assange, hit a season low in meter-market households and tied a demo season low in people-meter markers. The numbers, which are not unusual for SNL this time a year, also represent a near series low (HH) and tied for a series low (18-49).

Last night’s SNL still ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households, edging ABC’s Clippers-Warriors NBA Playoff coverage (3.9 vs. 3.8), and #2 show in 18-49 in the local people meters behind only ABC’s NBA Playoffs. In 18-49 in the local people meters, SNL trails only one primetime entertainment program on the Big 4 nets so far this week, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.7). (CBS’ The Big Bang Theory aired a repeat.)