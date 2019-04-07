Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live on NBC, with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington as host and musical guest Sara Bareilles, averaged a 4.4 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was up from SNL’s episode last week hosted by Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala (4.1, 1.5).

Last night’s show, which also featured Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden and several of Harington’s GOT co-stars, ranked as the #1 non-sports show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, easily topping all primetime entertainment programs on those nets. In fact, in 18-49 in the local people meters, SNL topped all but three primetime entertainment programs on the Big 4 so far this week.