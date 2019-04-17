‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Emma Thompson, Paul Rudd As Season’s Final Hosts

Saturday Night Live will close out its season with hosts Emma Thompson and Paul Rudd, the show announced today.

Thompson will make her SNL hosting debut on May 11, with Jonas Brothers as the musical guest. Rudd, returning to SNL for the fourth time, will host the May 18 season finale, with musical guest DJ Khaled.

As previously announced, Adam Sandler will return to SNL on May 4, with musical guest Shawn Mendes.

The Sandler episode is the first of the three final original SNLs of the season.

Thompson’s hosting gig comes a month before her starring turn opposite Mindy Kaling in the feature film comedy Late Night, in theaters June 7. Rudd reprises his role as Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame in theaters April 26.

As for the musical guests, the Jonases will be making their second SNL appearance, while DJ Khaled is a first-timer.