Sarah Silverman Musical Based On Stand Up’s Memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ To Open Within Year – Tribeca

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Matthew Carey

Sarah Silverman
REX/Shutterstock

At a Tribeca Talks tonight with fellow stand-up comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia, Sarah Silverman mentioned that the musical based on her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee will premiere within the next year Off Broadway at The Atlantic Theatre Company in New York City.

“It’s a musical. I’m not in it,” said Silverman who described the theme: “it’s the year I’m 10 (years of age).” One song will be entitled “Cursed from the Start.”
Silverman has been working on the musical for some time. She first mentioned on the Howard Stern show back in September 2014 and has been working with Cry Baby composer Adam Schlesinger since that time on the stage show. At that time, Schlesinger had written five songs.
The Bedwetter follows Silverman’s childhood in New Hampshire –she was a bedwetter until she was 16 to her boom as a comedian and beyond. Back in 2002, Silverman starred in an off-Broadway limited run of Jesus is Magic at 45 Bleecker which was turned into a 2005 feature film released by IDP.
Birbiglia brought up Silverman’s Hulu talk show I Love You, America, to which Silverman responded, “Is it still on? They may have taken it down.” I Love You, America  was nominated for an Emmy last year in the Variety Sketch Series category, but then Hulu canceled the series in January. On the show, Silverman took a comedic approach to the country’s current political/emotional landscape, tackling the symptoms of why we are where we are today. Birbiglia called I Love You, America “profound” tonight which received an applause from the audience at the BMCC Theatre downtown.
During tonight’s chat, Silverman and Birbiglia touched on Donald Trump. Silverman gave the president credit for at least one talent.

“What Trump is great at is giving [angry people] something to blame, which is others. Or ‘the other,’” she commented, adding, “I see a big difference between the liars and the lied to.”

Birbiglia asked her if she planned to run for president one day.

“I think I’ve had too much therapy and I’m not being president,” she responded. “I have too many skeletons in my closet… I’m an exhibitionist. I want everyone to know everything.”

Silverman also name-checked former love Jimmy Kimmel, recalling that when they first dated the future ABC late night host once said, “I’ll never get writer’s block.” Silverman said she feared by saying that Kimmel risked the wrath of the heavens, but changed her view when she heard Kimmel’s explanation: he wouldn’t get writer’s block because he writes everyday.

Silverman’s own writing has been criticized in past years, and she acknowledged rethinking using the term, “That’s so gay” as an epithet. But she said she has evolved.

“I don’t stand behind a lot of comedy I did in the beginning. I haven’t see Jesus is Magic in ten years. I would call it very problematic,” she told the Tribeca crowd. “I can only accept myself and know that I change.”

Silverman did question whether comedians should be held responsible indefinitely for jokes they did in the distant past. People who love attacking comedians for old material are guilty of “righteousness porn,” she opined.

Silverman has an active summer lined up. Next up is an appearance at Chelsea Handler’s Sit-down Comedy Tour, scheduled for June 1 in San Francisco. Silverman embarks on her own “Sarah Silverman and Friends” comedy tour later in the summer, where she’ll be joined by fellow standups Beth Stelling and Marina Franklin. Four dates are currently booked in New York, Atlantic City and two other locations.

