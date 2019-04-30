At a Tribeca Talks tonight with fellow stand-up comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia, Sarah Silverman mentioned that the musical based on her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee will premiere within the next year Off Broadway at The Atlantic Theatre Company in New York City.

“It’s a musical. I’m not in it,” said Silverman who described the theme: “it’s the year I’m 10 (years of age).” One song will be entitled “Cursed from the Start.”

Silverman has been working on the musical for some time. She first mentioned on the Howard Stern show back in September 2014 and has been working with Cry Baby composer Adam Schlesinger since that time on the stage show. At that time, Schlesinger had written five songs.

The Bedwetter follows Silverman’s childhood in New Hampshire –she was a bedwetter until she was 16 to her boom as a comedian and beyond. Back in 2002, Silverman starred in an off-Broadway limited run of Jesus is Magic at 45 Bleecker which was turned into a 2005 feature film released by IDP.

Birbiglia brought up Silverman’s Hulu talk show I Love You, America, to which Silverman responded, “Is it still on? They may have taken it down.” I Love You, America was nominated for an Emmy last year in the Variety Sketch Series category, but then Hulu canceled the series in January. On the show, Silverman took a comedic approach to the country’s current political/emotional landscape, tackling the symptoms of why we are where we are today. Birbiglia called I Love You, America “profound” tonight which received an applause from the audience at the BMCC Theatre downtown.

During tonight’s chat, Silverman and Birbiglia touched on Donald Trump. Silverman gave the president credit for at least one talent.