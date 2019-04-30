At a Tribeca Talks tonight with fellow stand-up comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia, Sarah Silverman mentioned that the musical based on her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee will premiere within the next year Off Broadway at The Atlantic Theatre Company in New York City.
“What Trump is great at is giving [angry people] something to blame, which is others. Or ‘the other,’” she commented, adding, “I see a big difference between the liars and the lied to.”
Birbiglia asked her if she planned to run for president one day.
“I think I’ve had too much therapy and I’m not being president,” she responded. “I have too many skeletons in my closet… I’m an exhibitionist. I want everyone to know everything.”
Silverman also name-checked former love Jimmy Kimmel, recalling that when they first dated the future ABC late night host once said, “I’ll never get writer’s block.” Silverman said she feared by saying that Kimmel risked the wrath of the heavens, but changed her view when she heard Kimmel’s explanation: he wouldn’t get writer’s block because he writes everyday.
Silverman’s own writing has been criticized in past years, and she acknowledged rethinking using the term, “That’s so gay” as an epithet. But she said she has evolved.
“I don’t stand behind a lot of comedy I did in the beginning. I haven’t see Jesus is Magic in ten years. I would call it very problematic,” she told the Tribeca crowd. “I can only accept myself and know that I change.”
Silverman did question whether comedians should be held responsible indefinitely for jokes they did in the distant past. People who love attacking comedians for old material are guilty of “righteousness porn,” she opined.
Silverman has an active summer lined up. Next up is an appearance at Chelsea Handler’s Sit-down Comedy Tour, scheduled for June 1 in San Francisco. Silverman embarks on her own “Sarah Silverman and Friends” comedy tour later in the summer, where she’ll be joined by fellow standups Beth Stelling and Marina Franklin. Four dates are currently booked in New York, Atlantic City and two other locations.
