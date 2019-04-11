Samantha Bee Goes Inside George And Kellyanne Conway Feud With ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Parody
Samantha Bee has dissected Kellyanne and George Conway’s public feuding, comparing it to a sexual thriller.
On Wednesday night, the Full Frontal host used a parody of Fifty Shades of Grey titled “Fifty Cons of Way” to explain how and why the couple continues to “tear each other down.”
“We all know Kellyanne Conway, she’s both the first woman to ever lead a presidential campaign to victory and an intrepid time traveler who must carry the burden that she alone prevented the Bowling Green massacre,” the late-night host joked.
Bee called George, who’s a frequent critic of President Trump, “a Martin Short character.”
She then joked: “It’s hard to understand how a couple could tear each other down like that in public and still be happily married. Oh. They’re getting off on this, aren’t they?”
The clip features Kellyanne and George feuding, along with images similar to the Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele characters from the sexual thriller.
