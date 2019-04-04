Avatar star Sam Worthington has come aboard Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioid thriller, Dreamland, along with Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma and Grammy-winning recording artist and actor Kid Cudi (a.k.a Scott Mescudi). The new additions join a solid cast that includes Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Currently filming in Montreal, the pic follows three colliding stories: a drug trafficker (Hammer) arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S.; an architect (Lilly) recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics; and a university professor (Oldman) battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

Worthington will play a pharmaceutical scientist who battles with Oldman’s character over molecular matters. Mescudi is an FDA investigator delving deep into prescription safety and Varma portrays a university administrator in the crosshairs of an emotional investigation.

Jarecki is producing the project with and Cassian Elwes. Executive producers are Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce with Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, David Bernon, and Samuel Reich. Lisa Wilson is handling foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group with Myles Nestel, while WME reps US rights with LGNA Legal.