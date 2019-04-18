‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’: Sam Claflin, Freida Pinto & Eleanor Tomlinson Among Cast Joining Olivia Munn In UK-Italy Rom-Com

Sam Claflin, Freida Pinto and Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson are set to join Olivia Munn in writer-director Dean Craig’s romantic-comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat, we can reveal.

Joel Fry (Game Of Thrones), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Jack Farthing (Official Secrets) and Tim Key (This Time With Alan Partridge) are also set to appear in the film. Shoot is due to get underway in Rome in early May.

Guglielmo Marchetti (Black Butterfly) of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest (The Wife) of Tempo Productions are producing the UK and Italian co-production. Jo Bamford (The Wife) and Andrea Borella (The Truth About Love Is…) are serving as executive producers. Endeavor Content is handling world sales.

The feature centers on Jack who finds himself juggling brotherly duties to ensure his sister Hayley has the wedding of her dreams while unexpectedly being reunited with Dina (Munn), the woman he fell in love with and lost two years ago. Fate lends a hand when the wedding seating is re-arranged.

Craig is best known for writing comedy Death At A Funeral starring Peter Dinklage. Other credits include A Few Best Men, directed by Stephen Elliot and starring Rebel Wilson and Olivia Newton-John and Moonwalkers starring Rupert Grint and Ron Perlman.

Munn is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists. Claflin is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Craig is repped by United Talent Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Pinto is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment. Tomlinson is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant, Gersh and Omni Artists. Mustafa is repped by Curtis Brown Group. Farthing and Fry are both repped by Independent Talent Group.

Endeavor Content’s sales slate includes Shadow In The Cloud starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, Mosul produced by the Russo brothers, and Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man.