F. Gary Gray Developing To Direct Movie Based On Video Game Franchise ‘Saints Row’ For Fenix, Koch, Occupant

EXCLUSIVE: F. Gary Gray is developing to direct a film based on the hit action video game Saints Row. Greg Russo, who’s scripting the Mortal Kombat reboot at Warner Bros, is writing.

Gray, who followed Straight Outta Compton with The Fate of the Furious, just completed Men In Black: International, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and will be released June 14 by Sony Pictures.

Created by Deep Silver Volition, Saints Row spans four installments and has become one of the top-selling video game franchises of all time. It tells the story of the rise of the Third Street Saints as they battle rival gangs in an attempt to conquer the fictional cities of Stilwater and Steelport.

Pic is a co-production between Fenix Studios, Koch Media and Occupant Entertainment. Koch Films is a subsidiary of the German-based Koch Media, the conglomerate that owns Deep Silver. The film will fall under Fenix Studios’ production and development deal with Starlight Culture Entertainment Group. Fenix is separately developing a feature adaptation of the video game Echo, and has set Derek Kolstad (John Wick trilogy) to write it.

Gary Glushon is overseeing development for Gray’s Fenix Studios.

Felipe Marino and Joe Neurauter are producing for Occupant with Stefan Kapelari and Moritz Peters are producing for Koch Films.

Aside from the Mortal Kombat reboot he’s writing for Warner Bros, Russo worked on the Resident Evil reboot for Constantin.

Occupant is in post-production on action-comedy Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Gray is repped by UTA, Artists First and Del Shaw Moonves; Russo’s deal was brokered by Verve, Lit Entertainment and Jeff Frankel. Scribe’s deal was done before the WGA/ATA franchise agreement expired.