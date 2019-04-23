SAG-AFTRA Pulls Franchise Of Jordan McKirahan Talent Agency

SAG-AFTRA has pulled the franchise of the Jordan McKirahan Talent Agency, meaning it no longer can represent the union’s members, effective April 19. A SAG-AFTRA source said that the union forced the agency to surrender its franchise “due to a lack of compliance with our requirements.”

The Burbank-based agency still is licensed by the state of California. It’s not a member of the Association of Talent Agencies and is not involved in the ATA’s ongoing dispute with the Writers Guild, nor is it franchised by the WGA.

“No member of SAG-AFTRA may hereafter engage, use or deal through this agency,” the union says on its website. “All contracts in force between this agency and the members of SAG-AFTRA are ipso facto and without further notice terminated except that the agency may retain and collect any commissions earned under said contracts prior to the surrender of franchise.”

According to SAG-AFTRA, “Members shall not be under any obligation to pay commissions to the agent on any moneys earned by members after the termination of the agency contracts, even though such moneys are earned by members on employment contracts in existence at the date of termination of the agency contracts.”

The agency’s website says that it has a “reputable staff” and is “closely linked to some of the industry’s top casting offices.” Deadline reached out to Jordan McKirahan, but has not receive a reply.