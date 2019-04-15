SAG-AFTRA Gears Up For Film Contract Talks, President Carteris To Chair Negotiating Team

SAG-AFTRA is preparing for its next film and TV contract negotiations. The guild’s current pact doesn’t expire until July 1, 2020 – just before the union’s next elections. The 160,000-member union’s board tonight approved the establishment of a wages & working conditions negotiating committee, and appointed SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris as its chair.

Related Story SAG-AFTRA Board Unanimously Approves New Commercials Contracts

“I am incredibly honored to represent our members in these crucial negotiations,” she said, “and thank the national board for their confidence in giving me this appointment. I will fight to ensure we are positioned for a successful negotiation that takes a strategic approach to enhancing our members’ careers and their ability to make a meaningful living.”

“The wages and working conditions process gives us the insight of our dynamic membership, which we need to shape our contract proposals,” added national executive director David White. “I want to encourage all members to participate so that we get the fullest picture possible going into these important negotiations.”

Carteris and White, the union’s chief negotiator, headed up the recent bargaining that achieved a new $1 billion-a-year commercials contract that was approved unanimously by the board last night, and now goes to the members for ratification.