New Regency and RT Features are teaming to produce Sabrina, a feature film adaptation of Nick Drnaso’s Drawn & Quarterly graphic novel that became the first in its genre to make the long list for the Man Booker Prize. The producers have tapped Oscar-nominated The Martian scribe Drew Goddard, who most recently wrote, directed and produced Bad Times at the El Royale, to write the screenplay with an eye to direct.

Goddard will also produce alongside RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan. New Regency will finance.

Sabrina, published in 2018, centers on a man who, after his girlfriend Sabrina goes missing, moves in with his old friend — an Air Force surveillance expert agent who is dealing with a failed marriage. After a grisly videotape is anonymously sent to news outlets, Sabrina’s disappearance goes viral. As the 24-hour news cycle and social media take hold of the story, the two men are targeted by vitriolic conspiracy theorists that threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other.

Goddard directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer of the NBC comedy series The Good Place, and he co-created The Defenders and created Daredevil and was an executive producer on both. Additional credits include Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, Alias and Lost.

He previously was tapped by Fox in 2017 to write and direct X-Force, the X-Men universe pic that revolves around Deadpool and Cable. That project remains in limbo.

RT Features and New Regency previously partnered on James Gray’s Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe for A24. New Regency is also coming off the success of Bohemian Rhapsody which won four Oscars.

Goddard and Drnaso are both represented by UTA.