‘S.W.A.T.’ EP Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Re-Ups Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

S.W.A.T. co-developer/executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas has signed a new two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the CBS drama series.

Under the pact, Thomas will continue to work on S.W.A.T., now in its second season and likely to be renewed for a third. He also will develop new projects for the studio with a focus on streaming/premium cable fare.

An alumnus of the CBS Writers Mentoring Program, Thomas began his career as a writer’s assistant on drama Soul Food: The Series. His first overall deal with SPT stemmed from his work as a co-executive producer on Baz Luhrman’s Netflix series The Get Down.

Thomas’ other TV writing credits include Friday Night Lights, for which he received a 2006 Peabody Award, as well as Numb3rs, CSI: NY, Southland and Sleepy Hollow.

On the feature side, Thomas penned two screenplays which have been produced, Cover, directed by Bill Duke, and Assassination Games, starring Jean Claude Van Damme. As a director, Thomas helmed ESPN 30 for 30 film Trojan War, about the University of Southern California’s football team during its time under coach Pete Carroll’s leadership.

Thomas is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.