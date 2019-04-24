‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’ Renewed For Season 2 By Nickelodeon Amid Strong Ratings

Amid strong ratings and just days after its series premiere, Nickelodeon has ordered a 20-episode second season of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, starring 7-year-old YouTube star of Ryan ToysReview. The renewal brings the series total to 40 episodes.

The April 19 series debut was No. 1 in its 12:30 PM time period on all TV with kids 2-11. The premiere averaged a 2.1/518,000 with kids 2-11, up 24% over last year and up 11% from the premiere of The Substitute with K2-11. It delivered 999,000 total viewers, a 23% lift over last year’s levels.

Across the weekend (Friday-Sunday), Ryan’s Mystery Playdate reached 2.1 million Kids 2-11 and 5.5 million total viewers. The premiere saw a 33% lift in ratings in Live+3 with K2-11.

Created and produced by pocket.watch, the live-action series follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate.

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate is the second series launch from Nick’s new content slate. Also a solid digital performer, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate was a top property across Nick Jr., with over five million video views for the week. For the weekend of April 20-21, it ranked number one in full episode views.