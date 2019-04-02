RuPaul Charles’ daily syndicated talk show has been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a three-week test run this summer.

Titled RuPaul, the project, produced by Telepictures, was one of the high profile new syndicated hopefuls for a fall 2019 launch. In a crowded space where most major station groups went for shows from their vertically integrated companies, it was tough for RuPaul, which comes from independent studio Warner Bros., to land a spot.

But Fox Television Stations, which has been open to programs from outside studios and has been ramping up its limited-run pickups as the group is embarking on life as a key part of the slimmed-down post-merger Fox, had been interested and, after months of conversations, the station group closed a deal for RuPaul.

The talker will premiere June 10 and will air Monday through Friday on select Fox TV stations, including WNYW in New York and KTTV in Los Angeles.

Described as entertaining and heartfelt, the show will feature Charles’ modern take on the talk format. He will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker interviews, along with empowering everyday people to become their best selves. His sense of beauty, make-up and style will make the runway work for everyone.

“Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history,” said Charles. “Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Added Frank Cicha, EVP, Programming, FOX Television Stations, “Part of the appeal of doing limited series is the freedom it allows to try something really different. That’s this show.”

RuPaul will be executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren (Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour, The Oprah Winfrey Show), Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, and produced by Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

RuPaul joins a number of new syndicated programs the Fox Stations picked up for limited trial runs over the past six months, including a Jerry O’Connell talk show and Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry.

New talk shows set for national syndicated launch in the fall include strips hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins.