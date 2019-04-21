Rudolph Giuliani: “Nothing Wrong” With Taking Info From Russian Sources

Presidential advisor Rudolph Giuliani said on CNN today that there’s nothing wrong with a US presidential candidate getting information from Russian sources.

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union program, Giuliani said he would likely advise against accepting Russian help “out of an excess of caution.”

But he noted taking the information depends on “where it came from.” He added that any political candidate would take potentially damaging information on an opponent.

The former New York City mayor said President Donald Trump has been falsely accused, echoing long-standing Trump insistence on his own innocence.

The Mueller report was the result of an investigation by “a staff of Hillary-loving, Trump hating people,” Giuliani said, calling prosecutor Andrew Weissmann “a hit man.”

Giuliani has been at the forefront of President Trump’s defenders throughout the long Mueller probe, making frequent Sunday morning news appearances to rebut various allegations.