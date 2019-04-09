Alcon Entertainment has acquired film and TV rights to young adult zombie fiction series Rot & Ruin from New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Maberry.

Alcon purchased all five installments of Simon & Schuster’s Rot & Ruin and plans to develop the first book for the big screen.

Simon & Schuster

Rot & Ruin follows Benny Imura as he navigates a post-apocalyptic zombie-infected America in which teenagers are forced to find labor or face starvation. When Benny grudgingly joins his brother Tom as an apprentice zombie hunter, his expectations are upended as he instead discovers what it means to be human.

States Alcon Entertainment co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, “Maberry has crafted a gripping, fast paced universe with a distinctive balance of YA and broad appeal that we are eager and excited to explore. Adapting this series gives us the opportunity to breathe new life into the zombie genre and allows us to expand upon an established franchise with clear staying power and appeal.”

Five-time Bram Stoker Award-winning author Maberry is an anthology editor, comic book author, magazine feature writer, playwright, content creator, and writing teacher/lecturer. He was named one of Booklaunch’s Top Ten Horror Writers Alive Today along with Stephen King and Dean Koontz and his books have been sold in more than two-dozen countries. Rot & Ruin has won two Bram Stoker Awards for Best Young Adult Fiction and the Cybils Award. Maberry is repped by CAA, and Sara Crowe of Pippin Properties.