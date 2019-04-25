‘Roswell, New Mexico’: Amber Midthunder Upped To Series Regular for Season 2 Of CW Drama Series

Amber Midthunder, who recurred in the first season of the rebooted CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced second season.

Midthunder appeared in seven Season 1 episodes as Rosa Ortecho, the sister of Liz (Jeanine Mason).

Written by The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV.

The series centers on Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Mason) who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with her teenage crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons), who now is a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric, but Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and their friend Michael (Michael Vlamis).

Roswell, New Mexico hails from from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie, Chris Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown.

Midthunder also plays Kerry Loudermilk on FX’s Legion. She’s repped by Corner Booth Entertainment, Artists & Representatives and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.