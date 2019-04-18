Multi-Platinum Songwriter Ross Golan Sets Off Broadway Debut Of ‘The Wrong Man’ Musical

Multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, who has penned hits for a lengthy, cross-genre roster of artists including Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, and Keith Urban, will tackle new turf in September with the Off Broadway world premiere of his stage musical The Wrong Man.

The musical, to be directed by Hamilton director Thomas Kail, will begin previews Sept. 18 at the nonprofit MCC Theater’s new Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in Manhattan’s Hells Kitchen neighborhood. The limited engagement closes Oct. 27.

The musical, with book, music and lyrics by Golan, will follow the release (date TBA) of a concept album on Interscope Records and the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere on April 27 of an animated film based on the album and directed by Golan and John Hwang. Golan performed songs from the album at SXWS last month.

The stage musical will reunite director Kail with Hamilton orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, both Tony Award winners. Travis Wall, a two-time Emmy winner for Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, will choreograph.

The Off Broadway staging was announced today by MCC Theater artistic directors Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, and executive director Blake West. MCC described the musical’s plot as “the wrong man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn’t commit.”

Casting was not announced.

The Wrong Man will kick off MCC’s 2019-20 season, which also will include the New York premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s Seared; the world premiere of All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson; the world premiere of Nollywood Dreams by Jocelyn Bioh; and the world premiere of Lucy Thurber’s Perry Street, to be directed by Thomas Sadoski.