‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Rosemarie DeWitt To Star In Hulu Limited Series With Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington

EXCLUSIVE: Rosemarie DeWitt is set for a lead role opposite stars/executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Based on the book, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family, led by Elena Richasrdson (Witherspoon) and an enigmatic mother, Mia (Washington) and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

DeWitt will play Linda McCullough, Elena’s (Witherspoon) best friend. After longing for a child for decades and suffering losses no mother should suffer, Linda happily and wholeheartedly takes in an infant who was abandoned at a local fire station. Linda names the baby Mirabelle and loves her as her own, but when Mirabelle’s biological mother — a Chinese immigrant who’s in the country illegally — resurfaces, Linda becomes anguished and paranoid at the prospect of losing her daughter.

Witherspoon and Washington will star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, while Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street, and Pilar Savone will oversee the project for the company.

DeWitt was seen in La La Land and in Netflix’s Black Mirror, and she will next star opposite Johnny Depp in The Professor. DeWitt is repped by Wishlab Inc. and CAA.