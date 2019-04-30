Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Liz Meriwether Inks Big New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tony Awards Nominations 2019: Complete List, Reactions, Snubs

Read the full story

Ron Chernow Gives Sam Bee A Run For Her Money At Correspondents Dinner But Greg Gutfeld Bests Both

Shutterstock

Historian Ron Chernow’s dramatic debut as keynote speaker at the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner attracted more viewers than Samantha Bee’s Not The White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night.

Chernow’s highly anticipated unveiling as adult-in-the-hall alternative to the traditional TV comic entertainer AND the absent President of the United States at the annual dinner drew 952K viewers on CNN alone, and another 644K on MSNBC. Chernow’s very well received address also was carried on other outlets, including C-Span, whose numbers remain a mystery at time of writing.

Meanwhile, Bee’s second crack at providing an alternative to the dinner logged 712K total viewers on its initial TBS airing, at 10 PM ET.

Bee logged 204K viewers in her target 18-49 demographic. In the slightly older news demo, Bee averaged 263K viewers.

Chernow, meanwhile, logged 127K CNN viewers in the younger demo, another 59K on MSNBC. In the 25-54 news age bracket, Chernow snagged 169K CNN viewers and 93K MSNBC viewers.

Those cumed stats put Chernow behind Bee in the younger age bracket and on par with the TBS show host in the news demo.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel did not engage in correspondents dinner-izing, sticking with Greg Gutfeld’s show in the Saturday timeslot.

Gutfeld prevailed in total viewers, bagging 1.989M. He also logged a slot winning 328K viewers in the news demo. Among 18-49 year olds, Gutfeld’s 198K viewers was competitive with Bee’s 204K.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad