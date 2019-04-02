Showtime has acquired Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, filmmaker Johnny Sweet’s documentary about the controversial NBA star and mental health advocate who now goes by the name Metta World Peace.

Directed by Sweet (Vick) and written by Tom Friend, Quiet Storm will premiere on Showtime Friday, May 31, the network announced today. The debut coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Whether you know him as Ron Artest or Metta World Peace, he is one of the most intriguing personalities in sports,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “From Ron’s challenging upbringing in Queensbridge among some of the biggest burgeoning names in hip-hop through his transformation to Metta World Peace, Metta has been best known for his fierce competitiveness and unwavering loyalty.”

Quiet Storm, which won the Best Documentary Award at the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival, is produced by Bleacher Report.

“As a kid who grew up in New York City in the ’80s and ’90s,” said Sweet, “I remember watching Metta play at an early age. He embodied what New York basketball fans loved: a tough relentless two-way player. He was never more authentic than after his 2010 title clinching shot with the Lakers when he said, ‘I want to thank my psychiatrist.’ Whether he meant to have an impact or not, Ron saved lives that day simply by being honest and guileless.”

The film includes interviews with the subject, as well as former teammates, rivals, family and friends, chronicling Metta World Peace from a “childhood marked by violence and drugs in the notorious Queensbridge projects in New York City during the crack wars of the 1980s, through a contentious stint at St. John’s University and, finally, to a dramatic and remarkable career in the NBA.”

Among those interviewed: Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand, Jermaine O’Neal, Bill Walton and Dr. Santhi Pariasamy.

Producers are Johnny Sweet, Colleen Dominguez and Omar Michaud. Executive producers are Courtney Andrialis-Vincent, Joe Yanarella, Rory Brown and Dave Finocchio.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story premieres Friday, May 31, 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.