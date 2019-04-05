Rolling Stones Singer Mick Jagger “Feeling Much Better Now” After Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger apparently got some satisfaction from his hospital stay and is now recovering, as twin posts to Facebook and Twitter today indicate.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” said Jagger’s message.

Jagger is recovering from successful heart surgery and could be out of the hospital within the week. Reports indicate the 75-year-old singer had a heart valve procedure and stent inserted in a sagging artery. The Stones earlier canceled a major U.S. tour when Jagger was advised to undergo the procedure rather than continue performing. No rescheduling for the missed dates has been announced. The septuagenarian has maintained a fitness regimen that allows him to keep up frenzied stage activity and retain a lean frame, allowing the Stones to continue touring after 55 years of music-making.