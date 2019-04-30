House Of Cards star Robin Wright is to make her feature directorial debut on Land, in which she will also star as Edee Mathis, a woman consumed by grief who resolves to remove herself completely from life as she has known it, and disappear.

The film is based on the original screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Golden Globe nominee Liz Hannah (The Post) and is due to begin production this summer in British Columbia where it will cover the wild landscape over four seasons.

Wright’s character is a cosmopolitan lawyer who takes herself off the grid almost entirely. With advice from online survivalists, she moves to the most unpopulated area in the U.S., living in a cabin in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. All alone, she must learn to hunt, fish and grow her food as she faces brutal winters, a challenging landscape and local wildlife that could kill her at any moment. In crossing paths with Joseph, a First Nations local, Edee begins to confront her demons and surprises herself with her own will to survive.

HanWay Films has picked up international sales rights and will commence sales at Cannes. Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance will handle North American rights.

The project was developed by Allyn Stewart (Sully) with casting director Lora Kennedy (Wonder Woman) and is financed by Big Beach. It is produced by Stewart, Kennedy, Big Beach co-founder and Peter Saraf (Little Miss Sunshine) and Leah Holzer (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood). Marc Turtletaub will executive produce for Big Beach with Cinetic Media’s John Sloss and Steve Farneth and Iron Circle Pictures’ Heather Rae.

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart commented, “Robin proved herself a tour de force taking in hand House Of Cards as a director as well as its lead actor. She speaks very eloquently and passionately about wanting to tell the story of a woman’s journey through loss and pain, where only by giving herself to nature can she find a path to inner peace and redemption. It is a unique cinematic experience of huge scale, yet speaks to our basic human need for more earthy simplicity in this busy noisy world.”

Wright is represented by CAA, Sugar 23, and Ziffren Brittenham.