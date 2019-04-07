Actress Roberta Haynes died Thursday in her home in Delray Beach. She was 91.

Haynes is known for her role opposite Gary Cooper in the 1953 Mark Robson-directed film Return to Paradise where she played a native of Matareva who develops a relationship with Cooper’s American drifter Mr. Morgan. In the same year, she starred in two westerns including The Nebraskan directed by Fred F. Sears and Gun Fury directed by Raoul Walsh.

Born Roberta Arline Schack in Wichita Falls, Tex. on Aug. 19, 1929, Haynes was raised in Toronto and moved on to California where she starred on Broadway and film. In 1949, she appeared in the film Knock on Any Door starring Humphrey Bogart and the John Huston-directed We Were Strangers. On stage, appeared The Madwoman of Chaillot in 1950 opposite John Carradine as well as The Fighter with Lee. J. Cobb in 1952. Her other film credits include High Noon, Gun Fury and Hell Ship Mutiny.

Haynes was also a guest star on various TV shows including M Squad, One Step Beyond, United States Steel Hour, Richard Diamond, Private Detective, The Rebel, Lawman, Hawaiian Eye, The F.B.I., Falcon Crest and Knots Landing.