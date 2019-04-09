Discovery Channel has ordered the series Rob Riggle: Global Investigator following the actor/comedian/retired Marine around the globe to solve some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

Each week, Riggle will use his self-proclaimed “extensive knowledge of everything” to explore legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world.

Among topics tackled in early episodes: new discoveries related to ancient mammoths in Alaska, and a lost pirate ship in the Caribbean.

Local guides help Riggle along the way; otherwise he’s relying on his mental toughness and “self-taught high-performance karate,” Discovery said. Riggle previously trained with Shaquille O’Neal for a shark dive featured in last summer’s special Shaq Does Shark Week.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator is a working title and the project is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.