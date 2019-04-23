‘Roads’: First Footage Of ‘Victoria’ Director Sebastian Schipper’s Tribeca World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Sebastian Schipper’s (Victoria) new movie Roads, starring Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Stéphane Bak (Alone), Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), and Moritz Bleibtreu (The Fifth Estate).

The Tribeca Film Festival world premiere follows a young man from the Congo who attempts to cross Europe’s borders in search of his brother. In Morocco, he teams up with a sharp-witted British runaway who pinched his stepfather’s recreational vehicle in order to escape from a family holiday. On their journey, the disparate duo have to make decisions that will also influence the lives of others. CAA is handling U.S. sales and HanWay handles international.

German filmmaker Schipper’s 2015 feature Victoria was one of the buzz films of the Berlin Film Festival that year. The story about a bank heist gone wrong unfolds in one seemingly continuous shot.

Script for Roads came from Schipper and Oliver Ziegenbald. Producers are David Keitsch and Sebastian Schipper of Missing Link Films. Coproducers are Jean-Christophe Reymond and Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Maren Ade of Komplizen Film, Kalle Friz, Isabel Hund of StudioCanal, and Christiane Dressler.

Backers include Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, German Federal Film Board (FFA), Eurimages, Mini Traité, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM) and German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).