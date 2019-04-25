‘Riverdale’ Bids Luke Perry Farewell With His Final Episode Appearance

It was a normal episode of The CW’s Riverdale tonight, but there was an undercurrent of sadness, as it marked the final episode featuring Luke Perry, who passed away from a stroke in March.

Perry’s final appearance as Fred Andrews wasn’t addressed by the episode. In the story, Perry spent time with son Archie at the hospital, waiting to hear if his boxing opponent would survive. When word arrived that the opponent did not, Fred calmed his son, telling him an autopsy would likely reveal the opponent died of a drug overdose, not from the fight.

Perry died on March 4 at age 52. There were several episodes with him already filmed, allowing fans to gradually adjust to the inevitable departure. The show is expected to address Perry/Fred Andrews’s death in an on-screen episode at some point.

Perry joined The CW’s Riverdale in 2017, becoming a series regular as Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews. He was regularly seen on the show, which is now in its third season.