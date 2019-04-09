EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes, one of the stars of CW’s hit YA series, Riverdale, has been tapped to topline the Netflix original film, Windfall, which will be directed by Michael Scott.

Mendes stars as Katie, a young woman who abandons her medical profession dreams in order to support her husband’s ambitions. Written by David Golden, the plot centers around a young couple, Katie and Adam, struggling to make a successful life for themselves. After finally landing in the right place at the right time, the couple find themselves in the middle of a criminal investigation.

Filming is slated to commence this month. Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston are producing for Netflix. Harvey Kahn and Scott are executive producers.

Mendes has also joined the cast of Palm Springs, a Max Barbakow-directed comedy that has Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons attached to star. It follows carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah who, after have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. Mendes will play Tala who is the bride at the aforementioned Palm Springs wedding and half-sister to Sarah.

Andy Siara wrote the screenplay. Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Becky Sloviter are producing the project with Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker.

Mendes, who can currently be seen as Veronica Lodge on third season of Riverdale (which was renewed for a Season 4), also stars in another Netflix film, The Perfect Date, alongside Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, and Matt Walsh. It will hit the streaming site this Friday.

Mendes is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Viewpoint, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.