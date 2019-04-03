Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy After Life is coming back to Netflix for a second season.

The SVOD platform has ordered another six-part run of the show, which was created, written and directed by The Office creator, who also starred in the lead role.

This comes after the British comedy, which is produced by Gervais’ Derek Productions, launched on Netflix in March. Last month, the Derek star revealed that he’d never had a reaction to a show that he created before and said that he had a “spring in his step as he skips towards writing season two”.

The show follows Gervais’ Tony who had a perfect lies. But after his wife Lisa dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

At the end of season one, Gervais finds a new lease of life, which will make for interesting viewing in the second season.

Kerry Godliman starred as Tony’s wife Lisa, Plebs’ Tom Basden played his brother-in-law Matt, Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow) was Tony’s best-friend Lenny, David Bradley (Game of Thrones) was Tony’s dad and Ashley Jensen (Extras) was a Nurse to Tony’s dad, who he successfully asked out at the end of season one. The cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), David Earl (Cemetery Junction), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Tim Plester and Diane Morgan,

Charlie Hanson is producer of After Life and Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers. Season two will launch in 2020.

Gervais said, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

The renewal garnered a quote from Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a rare move. He said, “After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix. We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit.”