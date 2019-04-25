‘The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond Goes ‘Big’ For Discovery & Science Channel In U.S.

The Grand Tour host and former Top Gear star Richard Hammond is to explore the world’s biggest structures and machines for Discovery and the Science Channel in the U.S.

Hammond will go on the global adventure, from the UK to Germany and the U.S. in Richard Hammond’s Big!, a ten-part series produced by Hammond’s own indie Chimp Productions.

He is the latest member of The Grand Tour to go on his own solo tour; Amazon recently signed up James May to go on Japanese travelogue Our Man In… Japan with James May.

Hammond will explore how engineers go about building, maintaining and using these superstructures.

Richard Hammond’s Big! was commissioned for Discovery by Senior Director & Executive Producer, Victoria Noble, with Oliver Wilson as Executive Producer. Andrew Barron iss Series Producer and Michael Massey as Executive Producer. It will air on Discovery Channel in the UK, Netherlands and France; Science Channel in the U.S and channels including DMAX Italy, Spain and Germany across EMEA

Hammond said, “I can’t wait to get out there and explore some truly huge examples of engineering genius in action. I love engineering and the science behind it. And the bigger the better. It’s going to be fact filled and huge fun. It’s going to be Big! This is a fantastic commission for Chimp and I look forward to showing what we can bring to it.”

Fulvia Nicoli, EVP, Head of Product, Discovery International said, “At the heart of Discovery is high-quality storytelling told through the most passionate and knowledgeable voices. As a world-renowned talent that audiences across the globe love, we’re delighted to welcome Richard and his infectious brand of curiosity to the Discovery family.”