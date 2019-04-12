‘Doctor Who’ Star Reggie Yates To Host Travel Documentary For MTV UK

British TV presenter and actor Reggie Yates, who starred in Doctor Who, is to front a documentary for MTV UK that will see him travel the world looking at young people tacking big issues.

The Viacom-owned broadcaster is hosted eight-part series Reggie Yates vs The World. It is produced by Flicker Productions, which previously produced The Insider: Reggie Yates for BBC Three, and content funding group Krempelwood.

Filming has started on the series, which will air later this year. In each episode, Yates will take on a new subject, immersing himself into extreme and unusual situations with topical relevance for young people. Through his experience of gruelling environments and challenging encounters, Reggie will be pushed to his absolute limits, giving him a new perspective on these issues.

Reggie Yates vs The World was been commissioned by Kelly Bradshaw, VP, MTV UK and Antony Rochford, Director of Programming, MTV UK and will be executive produced by Iestyn Barker, Head of Development, MTV International, Nick Underhill and Colleen Flynn for Flicker and Blair Krempel and Mark Wood for Krempelwood. Yates will act as a consultant producer as well as presenter on the show.

Yates said: “The documentary genre is one that I’m hugely passionate about and have learned so much about myself and the world through. In this series I’ll encounter challenging situations and bring new insight into just some of the areas affecting young people all over the world.”

“While reality TV remains a key priority for MTV, broadening out the genre mix is an important part of our programme strategy”, added Bradshaw. “We’re delighted to have Reggie on board – his authentic voice and ability to get under the skin of a variety of subject matters makes him the perfect choice to help bring a new dynamic to the schedule.”