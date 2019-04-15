Bill Barr To Release Redacted Robert Mueller Report On Thursday Morning

DOJ says Attorney General William Barr will release special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on the Russia investigation Thursday morning. The color-coded report will be released to Congress and the public.

Barr stepped on his own announcement that the redacted report would likely be out some day this week when he told a Senate committee he believes the Department of Justice, under the previous administration, spied on Donald Trump’s campaign.

Barr said he and Mueller were working on color-coding redactions to the report, broken into categories, including grand jury information, information that would reveal intelligence sources and/or methods, and information that could interfere with ongoing spinoff prosecutions, and Information that implicated the privacy of “peripheral players” not being charged with any crime.

Word the Mueller report’s release was imminent last week sent President Trump into orbit, declaring during a White House lawn pop-up presser that Mueller’s investigation was “illegal,” “treasonous” and an attempted coup. Barr also revealed last week he was assembling a team to investigate the origins of the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election because, while citing no evidence, he had “concerns,” adding, “I think spying did occur” by the previous administration against Trump’s campaign.